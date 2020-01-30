An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he admitted to assaulting and choking a woman.
Phildrid Nez, 26, told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective he "probably" committed the abuse, but couldn't remember because he said he blacked out.
Police responded to the residence where Nez and the victim were staying. A caller had reported Nez had raped the victim. Nez denied the rape accusation, saying they had consensual sex. No charges have been filed against Nez for sexual assault.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a sexual assault examination. She told police Nez had punched her, choked her, smothered her and broken her ribs. She said Nez had also raped her on Jan. 22, and that she said "no" multiple times. The victim told police she "played dead" out of fear of more abuse.
Nez was charged with two counts of attempted strangulation, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Nez and the victim. His bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.