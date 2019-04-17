An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly choked a woman in front of her 10-month-old son during an argument.
The victim said Tyler Lamar Lewis, 25, pushed her down after she accidentally hit him Tuesday evening and he squeezed her neck until she almost blacked out.
Lewis told police the victim hitting him was not an accident and that he could not remember whether he choked her.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said she tried to kick Lewis away and punched him in the eye to stop him from choking her. She said Lewis punched her in the face three times in response.
Lewis then reportedly left the apartment. The victim took pictures of her injuries and sent them to friends. She told police her son was in the room during the altercation. She went to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to get treatment for her injuries.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer reported seeing a bruise that spanned from her cheek to under her eye. There was redness on the front and sides of her neck. Her right hand was swollen.
A witness said she heard the two yelling, then heard something hit the wall. She went downstairs to see what was happening and passed Lewis on the apartment complex’s stairs. The witness found the victim injured in her apartment.
Lewis returned to the apartment just after midnight and called police because there was a man in the apartment with the victim. An officer arrived and handcuffed Lewis. A pipe and marijuana were found in his pockets.
Lewis admitted to punching the victim, telling police he was acting in self defense after the victim hit him. Police observed bruising around both of his eyes and swelling on his right hand. He said he did not remember everything that happened and said he blacked out because he was angry and upset at the victim.
Lewis was charged with attempted strangulation with an enhancement for domestic violence in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 30 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 1 in Bonneville County Courthouse.