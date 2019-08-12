An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly held a woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the scene after the victim's daughter called 911 to report Colton Jay Beard Jr., 35.
A probable cause affidavit states the child went downstairs after hearing the altercation, then went upstairs to call police. She said Beard followed her and asked her not to report him.
Police arrived to find all three of them outside arguing. The officer spoke to Beard first, who said he had thrown the television to the floor and shoved the victim. The officer wrote he could smell alcohol on Beard's breath and that Beard was struggling to maintain his balance.
The victim did not say she was shoved, but instead that Beard placed her in a chokehold with his elbow around her neck. The victim said she hit and scratched Beard while struggling to breathe. She said she could still feel the pain in her neck. She said she briefly lost consciousness. The victim told police she believed Beard would have killed her if her daughter had not found them.
The victim's daughter said that she could see her mother struggling to get free but could not see if Beard had his arm around her neck. She said Beard let the victim go when he saw the child.
Beard denied choking the victim. During a second interview with the officer, he said he never choked the victim, holding his arms in a manner similar to that described by the victim.
"Although I had told Colton that (the victim) had alleged he placed her in a hold, I did not tell him how (the victim) described the hold," the officer wrote in his report.
Beard was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bail was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in Bonneville County Courthouse.