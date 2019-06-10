An Idaho Falls man was arrested June 2 after several people witnessed him beating and choking a woman.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers DJ Stamper, 42, had choked her until she couldn't breathe. She remembered waking up later and that her vision was "fuzzy."
According to a police report, the victim and Stamper were having an argument around 4 p.m. Stamper reportedly shoved the victim against a towel rack, then threw her at a chair and began choking her.
The victim said she attempted to leave after regaining consciousness, but that Stamper followed her. A witness observed Stamper shoving the victim, spitting in her face then punching her.
The witness exited his car, but returned to it after Stamper approached him with brass knuckles. The witness exited his car again after Stamper turned his attention to the victim. The witness intervened to stop Stamper from hitting the victim. Another witness called 911.
Stamper fled when he saw police arriving. The officer pursued him, and he was caught a block from the house.
Stamper denied hitting or choking the victim when questioned by police. An officer observed multiple injuries on the victim, including marks around her neck, a bruise on her back and a scrape on her knee. The officer also took a picture of the broken towel rack.
The witness who called 911 told police she saw Stamper choking the victim. She said Stamper attacked some of the victim's friends who went to the apartment to help her.
Stamper was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Bonneville County Courthouse.