An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly choked a woman after an argument.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Chad Lamond Wise, 50, threw the victim to the ground and choked her.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer who responded to the scene observed red marks on the victim's neck. The victim said the two were arguing about Wise's missing phone when Wise began choking her until she could not breathe. She said Wise had driven away.
According to the affidavit, the victim reported Wise had been drinking and using narcotics before the argument.
An officer stopped Wise's car and observed scratch marks on his left arm. Wise told police he had argued with the victim, but there had not been any violence between him and the victim.
After Wise was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail, he said the victim had attacked him. The officer asked him to explain, but Wise reportedly refused to answer, according to the affidavit.
Wise was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $30,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 8 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.