An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly choked a woman and threw a DVD player at her.
Jason Knowles, 48, told police to “just take him to jail” when they arrived at the scene around 7:50 p.m.
The victim reported Knowles had been drinking and pulled the DVD player out of the wall, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said he threw it at her and missed, then held her down and began hitting and choking her.
The Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed redness on the victim’s neck, bruises on her arm and discoloration on her face.
Knowles told the officer the victim bit him and threw the DVD player back at him, hitting him the mouth. The victim admitted to throwing the DVD player, saying she was acting in self-defense.
Knowles was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000.
A no-contact order was issued between Knowles and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 14 in Bonneville County Courthouse.