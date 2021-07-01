An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday night after he reportedly broke a woman’s nose.
According to the probable cause affidavit the victim is the same woman that Lambert Peterson, 29, reportedly injured in a case he was to be sentenced for on Thursday morning.
The affidavit states Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded around 7:45 p.m. The victim told officers Peterson punched her in the nose, then fled before officers arrived.
Peterson had been arrested in July 2020 after he reportedly broke the same woman’s jaw. A sentencing was scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A no-contact order was in place between Peterson and the victim.
The victim told police Peterson had come to her residence and that she allowed him to enter her home. The victim said he became angry about the upcoming sentencing. He reportedly started hitting the victim.
“(The victim) said she felt like he was hitting her because she was sending him to prison,” the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. The victim’s four children reportedly witnessed the altercation.
Police located Peterson after a caller reported seeing a man hiding in the bushes. One of the officers reported that Peterson spat in his face while being arrested. He reportedly continued to resist, causing himself and the officer to fall down. During the incident, a K-9 police dog bit the arresting officer’s arm, according to the affidavit.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said all K-9 bite incidents are reviewed by the department. She said the officer was not seriously injured.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to treat her broken nose. The officer was also taken to the hospital to check on his bite injury.
On Thursday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy told District Judge Joel Tingey that Peterson had refused to be transported from the jail to his sentencing hearing. Douglas Knutson, the defense attorney representing Peterson in his 2020 case, said he was unsure if he would still be working on the case.
A status conference for the older case was scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Aug. 26 in Bonneville County Court.
New charges were filed against Peterson for felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and intimidation of a witness, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with violating a no-contact order, misdemeanor assault or battery on certain personnel, and resisting arrest. A new no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 14 in Bonneville County Court.