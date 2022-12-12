An Idaho Falls who fled from police in a high-speed chase in September has been arrested.
According to court records, Tyler Buchmiller, 31, fled from police at 60 mph on Northgate Mile, a road with speed limits of 25 and 35 mph.
An Idaho Falls who fled from police in a high-speed chase in September has been arrested.
According to court records, Tyler Buchmiller, 31, fled from police at 60 mph on Northgate Mile, a road with speed limits of 25 and 35 mph.
The probable cause affidavit states the chase began on Sept. 11 near the intersection of 17th Street and South Boulevard, when an officer attempted a traffic stop. Buchmiller reportedly had warrants for his arrest.
Buchmiller reportedly made his way onto Broadway Street, then South Boulevard again, where police say he began driving into oncoming traffic to get around another car, driving at 60 mph.
The affidavit states Buchmiller ran a stop sign at the intersection of Northgate Mile and South Boulevard, pulling out in front of several cars driving north through the underpass. The affidavit states three police cars were pursuing Buchmiller at that point.
At the intersection with Lomax Street, Buchmiller reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to get around cars stopped at a red light, nearly causing a head-on crash with drivers turning into the southbound lane on Northgate Mile. Buchmiller was reportedly driving at 65 mph.
Police decided at that point to end the pursuit, fearing Buchmiller would cause a crash if they continued to pursue him.
The affidavit states one of the officers confirmed Buchmiller was driving the car, a Dodge Journey.
A warrant was issued for Buchmiller’s arrest and he was located Dec. 7.
Buchmiller was arrested in 2021 for forging checks he said were from family members, with one in the amount of $11,000. He was sentenced to retained jurisdiction in August 2021 and released on probation in April. Court records indicate a probation violation was filed in that case after his arrest.
Buchmiller was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 23 in Bonneville County Court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.