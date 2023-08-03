An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after reportedly passing out and stopping in the middle of the road.
Josiah Scott, 40, was charged with a felony DUI.
Just after 6 p.m. Monday, Idaho Falls Police received a report of a drunk driver. Witnesses said they saw a vehicle on St. Clair Road swerving between lanes, the probable cause affidavit said.
The caller followed Scott from 12th Street until 16th Street until he seemed to pass out and stop the car in the middle of the road. The car was still running and was blocking traffic on 16th Street, the affidavit said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Scott in the driver’s seat. He could not maintain focus, smelled of alcohol and his eyes seemed glossed over and bloodshot, the affidavit said.
Scott could not tell officers where he was and refused sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw. Officers took Scott to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for the blood draw and then transported him to the Bonneville County Jail.
Scott has previously been charged with four DUIs, with two in 2008, one in 2013 and one in 2019, according to court records. He had his license suspended in 2008, 2013 and 2019, court records said.
Scott was previously convicted of felony driving under the influence in February 2020 in Teton County, according to the criminal complaint.
Because he has a prior felony DUI conviction, Scott could face up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty.
He posted his $40,000 surety bond Thursday, court documents said. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.