An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday for reportedly enticing a child through the internet.
According to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Robert F. LaPier, 49, was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The Idaho Falls Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office assisted in the investigation.
More details are expected once a case is filed. Enticing a child through the internet is punishable with up to 15 years in prison.