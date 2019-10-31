A man who reportedly sold drugs that proved fatal to the buyer has been arrested and charged.
Jack Peyton Chance Winger, 26, is accused of selling heroin to Jerrad Haley, 30, in February. Haley later died from an overdose of the drugs.
Haley's friend, Christopher Allen Rhondeau, 30, was charged in September for arranging the drug deal.
According to court records, Haley was found dead on Feb. 4. He had large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in his system, and a blood-alcohol content of 0.21.
Haley, Rhondeau and a woman were staying at the residence where Haley's body was found while they used drugs, according to the tenant who rented the apartment. The tenant said he woke up the next morning to find Rhondeau and the woman gone and Haley dead.
The couple were later located by Idaho Falls Police Department officers. They both claimed Haley was alive when they left, but were inconsistent about when they left.
A detective pointed out that Haley's face had been covered, which would be odd if he had been alive when they left. Rhondeau admitted Haley had died and he had been unsuccessful in his attempts to revive him.
Text messages show Rhondeau had arranged the sale of drugs between Haley and Winger. They met Winger at a local restaurant to buy drugs hours before Haley's death.
Court records show Winger has a history with drug crimes in eastern Idaho. A month after Haley's death he was charged with trafficking heroin and manufacture of a controlled substance.
Winger was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, punishable with up to life in prison. An enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury, adding an extra 20 years to his potential maximum sentence. His bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.