An Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting early Sunday morning outside the Crown Bar in downtown Idaho Falls.
A victim told police that one bullet was fired at him during an incident at around 2:14 a.m. at the bar. Police say the round only struck a vehicle. No other details about the crime were released.
In an arrest document, police said Connor Prucnal fled the scene in a silver Honda CRV. Police later pulled Prucnal over on 17th Street in Ammon at the Texaco gas station. The responding police officer wrote that both Prucnal and his passenger “smelt strongly of an alcoholic beverage and appeared inebriated.”
Upon searching the car, police said they found a Glock handgun in a backpack with Prucnal’s belongings; a spent 9mm bullet casing in the driver’s seat, where Prucnal sat; and another Glock handgun under the passenger seat. Charges were not filed against the passenger of the vehicle.
The responding police officer said both Prucnal and the passenger refused to speak with him about the incident. Prucnal was listed as an inmate in the Bonneville County Jail on Monday afternoon. Online court records say his bond was set to $60,000.