An Idaho Falls man has been charged with first-degree stalking after he reportedly violated a civil protection order multiple times.
Court records state Matthew Allen Morey, 27, reportedly threatened the victim and made several attempts to contact her after a civil protection order was filed.
In a response to a civil suit filed against both the victim and Morey, the victim states Morey broke into a rental trailer where she was living and severely damaged it. The victim said she was not at home at the time, and that she had stayed away for days out of concern of how Morey would react to the civil protection order.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim gave Idaho Falls Police Department officers copies of recorded phone calls from Morey, as well as copies of text messages he had sent her. In the text messages, Morey reportedly accused the victim of lying.
Morey admitted to contacting the victim. The affidavit states he had been cited twice before for violating the civil protection order. Morey told police he received the civil protection order but did not read it.
First-degree stalking is punishable with up to five years in prison. He was bound over to district court after a preliminary hearing Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. March 8 in Bonneville District Court.