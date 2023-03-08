An Idaho Falls man has been charged with felony eluding for reportedly fleeing from a traffic stop in December.
A probable cause affidavit states a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to perform a traffic stop after seeing Spencer Woodhouse, 50, swerving into the opposing lane, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Woodhouse pulled into a parking lot and attempted to make a U-turn to exit. The deputy used his patrol vehicle to block the parking lot entrance.
The deputy exited his car with his gun drawn and told Woodhouse to come out. Woodhouse reportedly put his car into reverse and accelerated backward toward the deputy, who wrote that he had to jump out of the way. The deputy wrote that it was unclear if Woodhouse was intentionally trying to hit him.
Woodhouse reportedly drove out of the parking lot and fled west on Broadway Street, driving at 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. The deputy first tried to pursue Woodhouse, but stopped to reduce the risk of a crash.
The deputy recognized Woodhouse and asked dispatch for his address. He and another deputy went to Woodhouse's residence and saw the car from the incident in the driveway
No one answered the door, and Woodhouse did not respond to phone calls. Deputies called a tow truck and impounded the car. A warrant was issued for Woodhouse's arrest.
Attempting to flee or elude police in a motor vehicle is punishable with up to five years in prison.
Court records state Woodhouse was arrested on or around Friday. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 21 in Bonneville County Court.
