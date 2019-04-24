An Idaho Falls man has been charged with child sexual abuse after he reportedly groped a teenage girl in January.
The victim said Ray Andrus, 38, touched her, kissed her neck and tried to have her sleep in his bed. She told police she repeatedly told him to stop and left the house when he wouldn't.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was visiting Andrus' home. They were on the couch when Andrus reportedly began groping her. The victim said she got up and went to the kitchen, but Andrus followed her and began kissing her neck.
Andrus told the victim he would sleep in the same bed as the victim that night, but she refused. The victim slept on the couch, and said Andrus left his room and began touching her again.
The victim left the house at about 10 p.m. and went to her grandmother's house. The grandmother said the victim told her she didn't want to be near Andrus.
In February, the victim called Andrus while a detective recorded and listened. The victim asked to stay at Andrus' house but told him she didn't want him touching her again. The victim described how he had made her uncomfortable and asked Andrus to promise not to touch or grope her anymore. Andrus agreed. He did not deny any of the allegations the victim described to him during the conversation.
The detective later interviewed Andrus and asked him about the allegations. Andrus denied kissing the victim and suggested he may have accidentally touched her inappropriately when he hugged her.
The detective asked Andrus if the victim had told him why she was uncomfortable and Andrus said no. The detective told him about the recorded phone call. Andrus then admitted to kissing the victim on the neck. He said he gave her a choice to sleep in his bed or another room, telling the detective it was meant as a joke.
Andrus also told the detective he would hug or kiss other teenage girls if they were around.
Child sexual abuse is punishable with up to 25 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Andrus and the victim. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 3 in Bonneville County Courthouse.