An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly fled the scene of an accident.
A news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department states Henry Charboneau, 33, was a driver in a two-car crash near the intersection of Tiger Avenue and John Adams Parkway.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the other driver suffered whiplash from the crash, but did not request to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
The incident is the third time Charboneau has been arrested since September for fleeing the scene of an accident, with previous incidents in November in September.
Idaho Falls Police Department received a call on the crash around 8 a.m. At around that time, the department also received reports of a man, later identified as Charboneau, breaking into a home on Tiger Avenue, then leaving.
Police found footprints in the snow leading from the crash to the house that was broken into. A matching set of footprints led from the house to another home on Holbrook Street, according to the news release.
A resident at the second home confirmed Charboneau was inside. He was arrested without incident.
A warrant had also been issued for Charboneau after another hit and run in November, in which a passenger in the car he drove was injured. He was not located by police. A witness reported seeing a man, later identified as Charboneau, and a woman fleeing. During the investigation, a witness identified Charboneau as "Alex Ramirez," a name Charboneau reportedly used as a moniker. The witness later confirmed Charboneau's real name.
Charboneau had also been arrested for a hit and run in September, in which he crashed into another car while fleeing from an officer who attempted a traffic stop. A news release stated Charboneau fled the accident, and was later found hiding in a nearby home's crawlspace.
Charboneau was cited for several misdemeanor charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, driving without privileges, malicious injury to property and unlawful entry. His felony case for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 3 in Bonneville District Court.
Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death is punishable with up to five years in prison.