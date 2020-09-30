An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly hit a woman on a bicycle with his vehicle and fled the scene.
According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Augustin Perez Otero, 27, was identified as the suspect after debris from the crash was found to match his damaged car.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident around 4:10 p.m. on West 17th North. The victim, a 58-year-old woman, was found injured on the side of the road. Two people who had stopped to help her.
There were no witnesses, according to the news release, and the victim said she could not remember what had happened. She was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. The news release states she was wearing a helmet, and could have suffered more serious injuries without it.
A deputy located Perez Otero's car less than two miles from the scene of the crash. The release states the damage to his car and the debris found at the scene indicated his car was the one that had hit the victim.
Perez Otero admitted he had hit the victim after initially denying involvement. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bonneville District Court.