An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after multiple witnesses reported seeing him hit a woman with a baseball bat.
Jason Dwayne Norman, 42, reportedly hit the woman in the leg with a wooden bat on June 4. The victim's son and a friend both told Idaho Falls Police Department officers they saw Norman use the bat to hit the victim.
Two other witnesses also reported seeing the altercation, one of whom called 911. The caller said he saw Norman swing the bat, but was unsure if he hit the victim.
An officer who had responded to Norman's residence earlier that day reported seeing a baseball bat in the house.
The victim showed police a mark on her leg that was consistent with the size of the bat.
Norman denied hitting the victim with a baseball bat and claimed the bat was not his.
Norman was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 19 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.