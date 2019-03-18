An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday for reportedly threatening a woman with a knife to stop her from leaving.
Police saw Rogelio Escareno, 40, leaving the scene as they arrived at his house. The victim said she and Escareno had been fighting lately, and that he became angry when she attempted to leave the house.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, the victim said Escareno drew a folding knife. She said he held it between them, but did not point it at her. The victim said Escareno told her the only way she could leave the house was if she was dead. The victim showed police the knife, which was taken as evidence.
The victim said she attempted to leave, but Escareno pushed her into a corner and punched the wall next to her head. Police observed a hole in the wall.
One of the officers saw Escareno driving by and pulled him over. He admitted to fighting with the victim and punching the wall, but denied shoving her or threatening her with the knife. The officers observed scratches on his knuckles and took pictures.
Escareno was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery, each punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $20,000.
A no-contact order was issued between Escareno and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 29 in Bonneville County Courthouse.