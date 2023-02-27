An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Monday morning in Idaho Falls after he reportedly held a woman against her will.
The probable cause affidavit states Jamen McDaniel, 20, suffered from unmedicated schizophrenia and threatened to kill the woman, believing she was working for Satan and had stolen his soul.
A relative of McDaniel's called the police, reporting that the victim had texted him and said McDaniel assaulted her.
The relative also told police he had spoken to McDaniel on the phone, and that McDaniel talked about killing the victim. He said McDaniel's delusions had been "really bad the past few months" and that McDaniel would not listen to reason and would not allow the victim to leave.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers went to the residence and McDaniel answered after they announced themselves. He reportedly tried to close the door after seeing the officers.
The officers stopped McDaniel from closing the door and restrained him while he struggled, writing in the affidavit that they believed they needed to check on the victim's welfare given McDaniel's threats.
Police found the victim in a bedroom. She told them that she had tried to reason with McDaniel by asking how she could have stolen his soul, but he reportedly responded by saying he could "blow her brains out with a shotgun," or that he could kill her with his bare hands.
The victim had a large bump on her head and a swollen wrist. She said McDaniel held her down against the bed when she attempted to leave and headbutted her.
McDaniel was charged with second-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
A no-contact order was issued between McDaniel and the victim. His bond was set at $150,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 10 in Bonneville County Court.
