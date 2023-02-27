Handcuffs with gavel on a wood background
Getty Images

An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Monday morning in Idaho Falls after he reportedly held a woman against her will. 

The probable cause affidavit states Jamen McDaniel, 20, suffered from unmedicated schizophrenia and threatened to kill the woman, believing she was working for Satan and had stolen his soul. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.