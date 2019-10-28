An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly threatened another man with a knife.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Tyson Ricky Craig Cook, 30 threatened the victim with a knife while the two were driving.
The victim said Cook hit him multiple times during the drive. According to the report, Cook then threatened to kill the victim if the victim ever went near “his lady” again. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer observed an injury on the victim’s face.
Law enforcement was alerted to the incident and found Cook at his mother’s house. Cook admitted to driving with the victim but denied attacking or threatening him. He refused to cooperate with officers and had to be forced into a patrol vehicle.
Court records show Cook’s criminal history includes several batteries and no-contact order violations.
In September, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to Cook’s residence after a caller reported hearing a woman yelling for Cook to let her go.
The woman answered the door when the deputy arrived. She said Cook was preventing her from leaving and broke her phone to stop her from calling for help. She reported that, in the past, Tyson had prevented her from contacting her family.
Because the battery appeared to be a misdemeanor and not a felony, the deputy said he could not arrest Cook immediately. The victim had to leave to a family member’s residence. Cook was charged with misdemeanor battery.
In the week before the knife threat, Cook repeatedly violated the no-contact order between him and the victim from the September incident. In one incident he entered the victim’s home without her permission, prompting her to leave to another address.
Later, the victim agreed to go with Cook to a restaurant. An argument ended with her driving to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Ammon location with Cook following her. He made multiple attempts to call her, in violation of the no-contact order.
Cook was arrested in 2016 after he attacked a woman while they were driving, similar to the incident reported Friday. During his arrest, Cook injured two sheriff’s deputies. He then attempted to bribe one of them, offering $400 if the deputy released him. Cook later was sentenced to a rider program for the incident.
Cook was charged with aggravated battery for Friday’s incident, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, punishable with up to a year in jail. A no-contact order was issued between Cook and the victim, and his bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Bonneville County Courthouse