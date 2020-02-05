An Idaho Falls man is facing prison after he reportedly pointed a gun at a driver during a road rage incident.
An Idaho Falls Police Department news release stated officers responded before 9 p.m. Tuesday to East Anderson Street. According to the release, Christopher Vargas Martinez, 20, was tailgating the victim when the victim stopped and yelled for Martinez to drive around him.
When Martinez yelled back, the victim exited his car and approached Martinez, again telling him to drive around. Martinez reportedly responded by drawing a pistol and pointing it at the other driver.
The release cited witness statements that supported the report of a gun threat. Officers arrested Martinez and found the gun in his waistband. Martinez admitted to pointing the gun at the victim.
Martinez was taken to Bonneville County Jail for aggravated assault. Charges have not been filed. If charged with aggravated assault, he would face up to five years in prison.