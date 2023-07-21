An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography.
John Mcmurtrey, 59, has been charged with 10 counts of felony possession of child pornography.
On June 15, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received 38 cyber tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children reporting "an individual who allegedly uploaded images of child sexual abuse material to Microsoft Bing," the probable cause affidavit said.
Between December and June, 184 images had been uploaded
A Sheriff's Office detective traced the images back to a Mcmurtrey. A search warrant was executed Wednesday.
Officers brought Mcmurtrey in to the Sheriff's Office for an interview. When asked why Mcmurtrey thought he was there, he said "that it was probably because of pornography," the affidavit said.
During the interview, Mcmurtrey said he used a desktop computer in the basement of his home to search for teen images of child sexual abuse material.
Mcmurtrey told the officers he has a pornography addiction and "saw every age."
Mcmurtrey had reportedly saved more than 16,000 child pornography images to a hard drive officers found in his home.
He is being charged with 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child, the affidavit said. He was taken to Bonneville County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Mcmurtrey posted the bond Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 2.
If Mcmurtrey is found guilty on all counts, he could face up to 100 years in prison.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.