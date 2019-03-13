This morning at approximately 10:00 am, members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served a search warrant at a residence located on the 900 block of Westchester Court in Idaho Falls. The search was part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit consisting of Detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Deputies quickly secured the residence along with a male adult identified as 36 year old Roby G. Humphries. A female adult and young child were also detained at the scene. After searching the residence deputies seized approximately ½ pound of heroin, a handgun, and over $3,000 in cash suspected to be associated with drug trafficking.
Humphries was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony Drug Trafficking. The female and child were released at the scene upon completion of the search. Detectives estimate the street value of the seized Heroin to be more than $50,000.
Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit continue to investigate this case and no further information is available at this time.