An Idaho Falls man, suspected of trafficking drugs, is in jail after members of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served a search warrant on a residence Wednesday morning.
A search of the home on the 900 block of Westchester Court in Idaho Falls led to the seizure of a half-pound of heroin, a handgun and more than $3,000 in cash, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release said. Detectives estimate the street value of the seized heroin to be more than $50,000.
The search was part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit consisting of detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department, the release said.
Roby G. Humphries, 36, was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked for felony drug trafficking.