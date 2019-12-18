An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly punched an officer who was attempting to detain him.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Michael Angelo Johnson, was stopped by the Idaho Falls Police Department officer while the officer was responding to a disturbance call.
The affidavit states Johnson's father was arguing with Johnson, telling a dispatcher his son was intoxicated and had been locked out of the house. The father later told police he had been afraid the argument would turn into a fight.
The officer wrote in his report that he stopped Johnson near the residence and asked him to identify himself. The report states Johnson accused the officer of stopping him because he was black. According to the report, the officer asked him to place his hands behind his back.
According to the affidavit, Johnson then punched the officer in the chest. The officer responded by punching Johnson in the face. A struggle ensued until other officers arrived on scene and helped restrain Johnson. He was arrested and taken to jail. Officers also interviewed two witnesses who saw the fight. One of the witnesses said the officer was acting in self-defense.
Johnson was charged with assault or battery on certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.