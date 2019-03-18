An Idaho Falls man was arrested March 8 after he demanded money from a car rental company to return a car.
Daniel Porter, 36, was charged with grand theft for possessing the stolen 2018 GMC Yukon. The Yukon had an estimated value of $48,424.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Porter's sister, Kelly Lucero, rented the car from Enterprise Rental on Feb. 27, but did not return the vehicle the next day. Lucero left Porter's number as her contact info, but Porter did not respond when the company called him.
Porter called the company on March 6, saying he knew where the car was. According to the company, Porter said he would only tell them where to find the car if they paid him. The manager explained that would constitute grand theft. Porter told the manager to find the car himself.
The manager drove to Lucero's listed address but found the home vacant. He called the police on March 8 to report the car stolen.
OnStar was able to track the car to Sagewood Drive. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies went to the location and found Porter and the car.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer interviewed Porter at the scene. Porter said he asked Lucero to rent the car so he could look for a job. Porter said he had the car until March 5, when his sister took it back. He took the car again on March 7.
Porter admitted to asking for money to tell Enterprise Rental where to find the car. Deputies found drug paraphernalia in the car.
Porter was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable with up to a year in jail. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lucero.