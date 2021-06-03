An Idaho Falls man who police have been searching for since October has been arrested for reportedly attacking a man with an electric guitar.
Idaho Falls Police Department Officers had been searching for Brandon Anthony Charboneau, 34, since a man reported Charboneau attacked him in his bedroom with the guitar.
Police interviewed the victim in the emergency room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in October. He said Charboneau had knocked him unconscious. He said some friends came to check on him and took him to the hospital after finding him.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim had a large cut on his head, that he struggled to speak during the interview and that he slipped in and out of consciousness. A witness later told police that the victim's room had blood stains from the attack. The affidavit does not say what the motive was for the attack.
Charboneau was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 15 in Bonneville County Court.