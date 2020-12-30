An Idaho Falls man was arrested Dec. 23 after he reportedly choked a woman during an argument.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Troy Lee McMurtrey, 55, was outside in his backyard when Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived. The victim was found inside and told an officer McMurtrey had held her down and choked her with one hand, using his spare hand to hold her arm above her head while she was pinned down. The victim said she struggled to breathe while she was being choked.
The affidavit states the officer observed fresh red marks on the victim's neck. She showed the officer a swollen finger she said was broken. The officer also observed the victim had a swollen black eye. She said her eye injury was from another altercation with McMurtrey a few days earlier.
McMurtrey told police the victim was "crazy" and that she "is always causing problems and making stuff up." When asked about her injuries, McMurtrey said they were from a few days before, and that he did not know how they happened. He denied that he caused the injuries.
McMurtrey was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released after posting a $15,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in Bonneville District Court.