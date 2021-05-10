A man was arrested Friday evening after he reportedly threatened to shoot another man during a fight.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to a store on West Broadway Street at around 5:06 p.m. after a caller reported a man in a white Ford had attacked another man. The officer found the Ford pickup shortly after arriving and performed a traffic stop.
The officer questioned Alexus Jose Mojica, 24, as well as the reported victim and two witnesses. Mojica and the victim agreed that the incident began with Mojica demanding the victim exit a car. The victim said Mojica started hitting him first, while Mojica said the victim swung first and that he hit the victim in self-defense.
One of the witnesses, who was driving the car the victim was in, said Mojica pulled in behind her to stop her from leaving. She told the officer that when the fight started, she ran into a store to ask a friend of the victim, the second witness, for help.
The second witness said he and another man pulled Mojica out of the victim's car. Both witnesses and the victim said they heard Mojica say he had a gun and threaten to "kill you (expletive)." The second witness told Mojica the police had been called and that he should leave.
A 9 mm handgun was found in Mojica's car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police obtained security footage from the store that showed Mojica attempted to open the passenger door of the car the victim was in. According to the affidavit, the security footage showed that when the door opened, Mojica threw the first punch at the victim.
Mojica was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery. Mojica was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1;30 p.m. May 25 in Bonneville District Court.