An Idaho Falls man was arrested early Thursday morning after he reportedly threatened another person with a gun.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jesse Bryan, 48, was intoxicated and knocking on doors, waking up his neighbors in an apartment complex on South Yellowstone Avenue.
When one of the neighbors began arguing with Bryan, he reportedly drew a gun and pointed it at the victim.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived around 3 a.m. Bryan refused to exit the residence.
A SWAT team was called in after police learned a woman and two children were in the residence with Bryan, and after attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.
Police ordered Bryan to exit his apartment after entering the building. He complied and was arrested. An airsoft pistol was found in the residence.
Bryan was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $5,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.