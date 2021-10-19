An Idaho Falls man who was previously arrested in 2019 for felony battery is in jail again after the same victim alleged Cook attacked her again.
Tyson Ricky Craig Cook, 32, reportedly broke into the victim's home on Oct. 5 through a basement window at night. The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies he went to her bed and got on top of her, covering her mouth with both hands when she tried to scream. The victim said she could not breathe while her mouth was covered.
Another resident at the house woke up after hearing a motorcycle start outside and drive away. She said the victim then entered her room.
Cook reportedly returned to the residence that same night and was arrested by the officers. He admitted having been at the residence earlier that night, saying he was there to pick up his motorcycle. He admitted to trespassing on the property to get to the motorcycle, but denied entering the house.
The victim had several injuries after the incident, including cuts and bruises on both of her shoulders, on her neck and her left arm. She also told deputies that Cook had pushed so hard on her mouth that her teeth cut into her lips.
Cook has a history of domestic violence that includes a 2019 arrest involving the same victim, and again that same year after he reportedly threatened a man with a knife. In 2016, he was arrested after he attacked a woman in a car, then attempted to bribe the officers who arrested him.
During Cook's sentencing in 2020 Judge Bruce Pickett placed him on retained jurisdiction after both the defense and prosecution said he had shown signs of improvement under a previous rider program.
“We’ll give you one more chance Mr. Cook, because if I send you to prison, I would anticipate you using drugs immediately upon your release,” Pickett said at the time.
Cook was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Cook and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.