An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly beat and choked a woman.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim and her sister said Sean Crowley, 47, hit the victim in the face and bit her.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded around 11:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported. The affidavit states the victim and her sister were both intoxicated when questioned by police.
The victim said Crowley had punched her in the face. The officer observed a bump on her forehead and saw blood on her cheek and near her eye. She had marks around her neck and struggled to swallow, according to the affidavit. She showed the officer a gash on her right hand where Crowley reportedly bit her. The sister said she witnessed Crowley bite, choke and punch the victim.
The officer spoke to Crowley, who was also reportedly intoxicated. The affidavit states the officer attempted several times to question him and received several incoherent answers.
Crowley reportedly said the victim and her sister attacked him. He did not explain why they attacked him and refused to answer when the officer asked about the victim's injuries.
The officer attempted to question the victim and her sister a second time, but wrote that neither of them would talk to him further.
Crowley was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Crowley and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in Bonneville District Court.