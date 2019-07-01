An Idaho Falls man was arrested June 24 after he reportedly broke his mother’s hip during a fight.
The victim called police to report Jody Lufkin, 39, and to ask for medical assistance. She said Lufkin had pushed her down during an argument. When she tried to stand up, he reportedly pushed her again, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After the fight, the victim was unable to move from her chair. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote that she was visibly in pain when he arrived.
Paramedics arrived and asked the victim if she had fallen. “No, I was pushed down,” she responded.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. Police located Lufkin in his bedroom. He told officers he knew nothing about his mother’s injury. He told police his mother tells lies.
A witness told deputies she saw an argument between Lufkin and his mother earlier in the day, but did not see them fighting.
Lufkin was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was released to pretrial services. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 9 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.