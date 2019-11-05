An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly burned a woman with a cigarette lighter.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, Brandon Tanner Kegler, 24, wanted to give the victim a "smiley," a mark resembling a smiley face when a heated lighter is pressed against skin.
The victim said she repeatedly told Kegler she did not want him to burn her. They argued until Kegler reportedly held her against the wall and used the lighter on her.
The victim's neighbors knocked after hearing the victim scream. Kegler told them nothing had happened. The victim told her boss at work about the incident the next day.
According to the police report, the victim said Kegler had abused her in the past when they were living in other states. She said he would be arrested for domestic abuse, then when he got out of jail, they would leave that state. The victim said Kegler had threatened to kill her if she left him.
At least one of the states Kegler fled had put a warrant out for his arrest. According to court records, Kegler is wanted in Washington state for felony assault.
Kegler admitted to burning the victim, telling police she had asked him to do it. He was charged with domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bail was set at $40,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.