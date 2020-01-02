An Idaho Falls man was arrested hours after the new year began for reportedly punching and choking a woman.
The victim called 911 around 2 a.m. to report Aaron Tony Granados, 24, attacked her after she refused to go to another party with him. She said the two had returned from another New Year's celebration, and that she was worried Granados had too much to drink, according to the probable cause affidavit by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the affidavit, the victim then returned a call to Granados' mother, who wanted to check to see if they made it home safely. She said Granados became angry when he realized the victim was talking to his mother and pushed the victim to the ground.
The victim said Granados punched her multiple times in the head while she covered her face. She said Granados told her to stop protecting her face and that she refused.
Afterward, Granados reportedly threw several items of clothing belonging to the victim on her car in the garage. When she told him to stop, Granados reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat. The victim told the deputy she was unable to breathe and that she thought Granados was going to kill her.
When the deputy interviewed the victim, he observed multiple bruises, including a black eye, and she had marks on her neck. The victim said a similar incident had happened a month prior in which Granados reportedly choked her while he was intoxicated.
The deputy found Granados at his mother's residence. He chose to not speak with deputies. He was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
Granados was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.