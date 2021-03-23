An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly beat and choked a woman as she held her 4-year-old daughter.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Max James Anderson, 31, reportedly threatened to kill the victim, telling her, "I'm gonna kill you, I'm going to smash your face in."
Idaho Falls Police Department officers interviewed the victim after she left the residence. The victim said Anderson had come home intoxicated, and that he had been violent with her in the past after drinking.
The victim said Anderson grabbed her by her hair and pinched her nose shut. He reportedly shoved her to the ground in her daughter's bedroom after she started screaming.
The victim said she went to pick up her daughter. Anderson reportedly grabbed the victim's nose again and put his thumb down her throat. She said he hit her in the face multiple times and began squeezing her throat while threatening to kill her. The victim said she was holding her daughter as this was happening.
At some point during the altercation, Anderson reportedly broke the victim's cellphone. She said Anderson told her he would not let her call the police.
A man at the residence attempted to intervene by pulling Anderson off the victim. Anderson reportedly shoved the man, who asked Anderson if he knew what he was doing, to the ground. Anderson then reportedly punched a hole in the wall.
The victim said she then packed a bag and left the residence to a safe location. She told police she did not believe Anderson would kill her but was worried he would seriously injure her.
Police observed multiple bruises and swelling on the victim's face, as well as marks on her neck and jaw. One of her eyes had a burst blood vessel.
The officers also looked over text messages between Anderson and the victim that had been exchanged after the altercation. Anderson told the victim he was disposing of his alcohol. He accused the victim of "blow(ing) everything out of proportion," then claimed that he had never hurt the victim.
The two texted back and forth until Anderson claimed he knew where the victim was staying. The victim told police she was concerned for her and her daughter's safety.
Anderson sent an audio clip to the victim's phone, which police believed was done accidentally. In the clip, Anderson is heard discussing with the witness who intervened about the hole he punched in the wall.
When police questioned Anderson, he reportedly had difficulty speaking and understanding due to being intoxicated. He told police the victim had tried to bite him unprovoked, and that he pushed her away. He said he did not know how the victim's face became bruised.
The witness who tried to intervene corroborated the victim's statement to police, saying Anderson had been on top of her, and that when he tried to stop him, Anderson shoved him to the ground. He said the victim's face looked "real bad," when she left.
Anderson was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with felony domestic battery with an enhancement for doing so in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 20 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Anderson and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 2 in Bonneville District Court.