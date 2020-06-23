An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly choked a woman and told her she should be kept in a cage.
Allen Randy Cleverly, 32, was also wanted for two warrants issued in separate cases, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit does not say why Cleverly attacked the victim. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received a call around 9:51 a.m. reporting the incident.
When deputies arrived, Cleverly exited the residence. He denied that anything had happened. Deputies detained Cleverly, who requested a lawyer.
The victim told deputies Cleverly had thrown her to the ground, climbed on top of her and hit her in the head. She said he then put his hand around her neck and used his thumb to put pressure on her throat. She said Cleverly told her she should be kept in a cage. The victim said she was able to get away and that she fled to a nearby residence.
The affidavit states deputies observed multiple injuries on the victim. There were red marks on her head, chest, neck and arm, which the deputy photographed for evidence.
Cleverly did not speak with deputies after they interviewed the victim. He was taken to Bonneville County Jail.
Cleverly was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 30 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.