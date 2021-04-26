An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after a woman told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he choked and kicked her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, both the victim and Gary Mark Whitbread, 45, told police the incident started with a fight over money. Their stories diverged on who struck first.
Police arrived at the victim's home around 9:25 p.m. and found her outside and bleeding from her hand. Police called an ambulance after she said she had been choked, and she was transported to Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
The victim said Whitbread had grabbed her around the throat, picked her up by her neck and threw her to the ground. She said he continued to choke her, then let go, gathered some personal belongings and left the apartment.
The victim said she heard a knock on her door five minutes later and believed it was her neighbor checking on her. She said she opened the door to find it was Whitbread.
Whitbread reportedly choked the victim a second time and threw her to the ground again. She said he then kicked her in the face multiple times. The victim told police she punched Whitbread and pushed him off of her. She said the altercation lasted for several minutes before Whitbread left.
The officer wrote that he observed bruising on the victim's forehead, neck and shoulder.
Whitbread told police the victim hit him first, punching him in the cheek and mouth. He said he pushed her away in self defense, but denied choking her, kicking her or throwing her to the ground. The officer wrote that he did not observe injuries on Whitbread's face.
Whitbread was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 7 in Bonneville District Court.