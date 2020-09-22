An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly choked a woman.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zacery Farley, 25, attempted to flee from Idaho Falls Police Department officers on a skateboard. The affidavit states he disobeyed officers when they yelled at him to stop and yelled back that he was returning to his residence. He was caught and arrested.
The victim told police Farley had been in a bad mood that day, and she did not know why. The two argued in the basement of the house where they were staying. During the argument, the victim reported she felt a sharp pain on her throat and pressure on her neck. She said she was not sure if Farley had hit her or was choking her.
The victim said she felt like she was blacking out, and she hit Farley in the face to make him stop. Farley left the residence after the victim's grandmother started to call 911. The grandmother told police she had heard but not seen the incident.
Police observed red marks around the victim's throat and blue, gray and red marks around her left eye. Her voice was hoarse, but the victim refused to be seen by Emergency Medical Services. The affidavit states an officer heard Farley say "I'm sorry" to the victim when he was in the police car.
Police spoke to a neighbor who said he heard the victim yelling "please don't hurt me" to Farley. The witness said he went outside and saw Farley running from police.
The affidavit states Farley resisted and struggled when detained by police. An officer attempted to stop him with a Taser, but the device was reportedly ineffective.
An officer tackled Farley to the ground and put his knee on Farley's shoulder blades, according to the affidavit. Farley attempted to push himself up and yelled to the officers that he had not done anything wrong. Police used a Taser on him a second time.
Farley reportedly began kicking one of the officers. After officers handcuffed him, he claimed he could not walk. The officer who wrote the affidavit expressed skepticism of Farley's claim, since he had fled on foot and was able to kick an officer earlier.
The affidavit also states Farley hit his head against the police car, closed his eyes and began shaking. Farley was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where a doctor examined him and determined he could be taken to Bonneville County Jail.
Farley told police the victim had attacked him first, and she had punched him in the face. He said the victim tried to hit him with a propane can, and he had pushed her down while trying to escape. He said he panicked when police arrived and fled.
Farley claimed cameras at the residence would back up his story. When officers checked the residence, however, they learned the cameras had been broken a week prior.
The incident is not the first time Farley has been arrested for felony domestic violence. In March he was arrested after he reportedly whipped, choked and threatened to kill the same woman in Sunday's arrest. The victim said Farley also punched her and threatened to take her children. She was hospitalized at EIRMC after the incident.
According to the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office, that case against Farley was dismissed after the victim failed to appear for his preliminary hearing in April.
Farley has been charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.
A no-contact order was issued between Farley and the victim, and his bond was set at $65,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in Bonneville District Court.