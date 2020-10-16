An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly headbutted a woman in the face twice.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Nathan Ruiz, 30, broke the victim's front tooth in half and knocked it out of her mouth. Three children were present during the incident.
Ruiz was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery in the presence of a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Ruiz and the victim, and his bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Bonneville District Court.