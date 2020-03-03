An Idaho Falls man was charged Monday after he reportedly punched a woman in the face.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Richard McKinzie, 34, attacked the victim in front of a child around the age of 5. The child later told Idaho Falls Police Department officers he saw McKinzie punch the victim.
Police were called to McKinzie's residence around 1 a.m. Feb. 5. The victim answered the door and had visible injuries, including red marks on her face and swelling around her eye. According to the probable cause affidavit, neither McKinzie nor the victim wanted to talk to police.
The victim called officers back to the house the next day, telling police she had lied to protect McKinzie from going to jail. She said the two were arguing when McKinzie headbutted and punched her. She said she was afraid McKinzie would kill her.
McKinzie woke up while the victim was being interviewed and demanded police leave. He denied knowing how the victim was injured and said he was going to evict her from the residence. When an officer asked McKinzie to show his hands, McKinzie refused and put his hands in his pockets.
The officers contacted the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center to see if they could provide the victim a place to stay away from McKinzie. The affidavit states police transported the victim to a motel for the night.
McKinzie was charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 13 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.