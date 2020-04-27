An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he reportedly raped a 13-year-old girl.
The victim said Chrisnaider Greyson Allen, 19, came over to her house around 10 p.m. on April 10 and stayed at the residence until 10 a.m. the next morning. She said Allen took her clothes off, ignored her when she repeatedly said "no" and stop," and raped her for approximately 30 minutes.
The victim said the rape happened outside her house and that she was afraid Allen would hurt her if she called for help. At 10 a.m. she woke up her uncle to give Allen a ride home. The uncle confirmed he had given Allen a ride home and gave the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy Allen's address.
The victim said she met Allen through an online video game and they began talking via Snapchat.
The deputy interviewed Allen at his residence Friday. According to the deputy's probable cause affidavit, Allen changed his story multiple times. He originally said he played online video games, then claimed he did not when the deputy mentioned the victim's name. He also denied knowing the victim and denied going to her residence.
Allen admitted later in the interview he had been to the victim's house. He first said the victim invited him inside a camper and that he refused, but later said they went into the trailer for 30 minutes.
When the deputy asked why Allen had lied, he said he was afraid the deputy would not believe his side of the story because he was black, and because he was older than the victim.
Allen said the victim had previously sent him nude photographs. He said the victim initiated sexual contact in the camper, and claimed she touched him without his consent.
Allen told the deputy he was going to harm himself, and that he was afraid of going to prison. The deputy arrested Allen and said he would be watched in the jail to stop him from harming himself.
Allen was charged with lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. His bond was set at $30,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 8 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.