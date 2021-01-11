An Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged in December after Twitter reported he had been sharing child pornography on its website.
Nathanial Allen Pickering, 42, admitted to possessing child porn while interviewed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
The images, described in unsettling detail in the probable cause affidavit, depicted juveniles being forced to commit sex acts with adults and other children. The victims ranged in age from toddlers to 16 years old. Some of the images depicted individuals whose age was uncertain.
The Twitter account included images of Pickering, including sexual videos recorded with other adults, that were kept in the same folder holding the child pornography. The account was accessed by an IP address owned by Pickering.
The sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant at Pickering’s home on Sept. 30, as well as his business, Teton Hemp Collective, as well as another business owned by his girlfriend. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted the sheriff’s office in the search.
Pickering agreed to speak with detectives, and said the photos had been sent to him by other users on Twitter. He said he never intentionally downloaded the images to his phone. He denied being sexually attracted to children. Twitter informed investigators the images had been downloaded March 7.
Pickering denied that he had ever intentionally posted or shared child pornography on the Twitter account. The affidavit states, however, that the account had posted links to child pornography depicting sex acts with children and bestiality. When asked about the links, Pickering again denied he had shared child porn.
Pickering’s phone was seized as part of the search in his home. He did not give deputies permission to access it, saying there was incriminating evidence about his marijuana use, and he did not want to get his friends in trouble.
An adult woman also had access to the Twitter account. Pickering said he would have been the one to access child pornography and that none of the content was hers. She has not been charged.
Pickering was charged with possessing or willfully accessing child sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He has since been released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in Bonneville District Court.