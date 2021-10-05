Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges after he reportedly shot at a woman.
According to court records, Michael James Arnold, 19, shot six times at the victim when they met behind a store on South Woodruff Avenue.
Arnold had reportedly purchased a car from the victim. The victim, however, told Arnold at the meeting she was taking the car back because it was still in her name and she "did not like what he had been using the vehicle for."
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers Arnold pulled out a revolver after she entered the car and began to drive away. He reportedly fired six shots, hitting the hood of her car and the windshield once each.
A witness who went with the victim to meet Arnold said they did not see him holding a gun, but did hear gunshots from Arnold.
In phone messages between Arnold and the victim, Arnold admitted to shooting at her, saying he intentionally aimed low. In the messages, Arnold reportedly told the victim he will "do the same" if she "rats" on him.
After he was arrestedArnold admitted to shooting at the victim. He said he fired two shots, but that he only intended to damage the vehicle, saying he wanted to ruin the car because the victim took it from him. He admitted to threatening the victim, telling police he would "rat" on her if she told police what happened.
Arnold was charged with aggravated assault and intimidation of a witness, both punishable with up to five years in prison, and unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied vehicle, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in Bonneville County Court.