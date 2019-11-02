A homeless man in Idaho Falls has been arrested after he reportedly stalked a woman at her house and made threats against a police officer’s children.
Reid Johnson Schinski, 34, had previously been arrested and charged in April with misdemeanor battery against the woman. A no-contact order was filed between him and the victim.
On Wednesday the victim contacted law enforcement after receiving several text messages from Schinski. The victim said she was worried for her and her child’s safety.
The messages sent to the victim indicated she was being watched.
“Look out your east side window then,” the message said.
When the victim did look out her window, she received another message.
“Wrong direction,” the message said. “You looked out the south east window.”
Other messages sent from the number talked about leaving Idaho Falls and “taking over the world,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Both the victim and her daughter confirmed the number was Schinski’s and that they recognized his voice when he called.
The officer called Schinski, who confirmed the number was his. He denied knowing who the victim was despite their history with the misdemeanor battery case. He refused to meet with the officer or give his location.
The officer wrote in his report that he later received threatening text messages from Schinski.
“Don’t think that Facebook doesn’t know you,” Schinski wrote. “Or ms. mallard. All this (expletive). Don’t think your girls gonna mind?”
“Your family looks healthy,” Schinski added. “Not for long.”
Ms. Mallard appears to refer to Bonneville County Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard. According to court records, Mallard was the judge at Schinski’s arraignment in April for the misdemeanor case.
Because of the violent threats, police put out a ping for Schinski’s phone. He was located at a motel and taken into custody.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements gave a statement regarding Schinski’s threats and arrest.
“While threats against our officers and their families are serious, the probable cause existed independently from the statements specific to our officer and his family,” Clements said in a text message. “We take all threats to our officers as well as the public we serve seriously.”
Schinski was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He also was charged with use of a telephone to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten, a misdemeanor punishable with up to a year in jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.