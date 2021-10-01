Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
An Idaho Falls man faces multiple felonies after he reportedly stole a car, broke into a mental health service center and pointed a gun at the workers.
Alex Brown, 26, was reportedly seen on recordings entering Journeys Adult Center at around 10 p.m. July 24, when the building was closed.
Employees arrived for work at 7 a.m. and found several items in the building that did not belong, indicating someone had been in the building.
The workers found a man sleeping in a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport in the parking lot. The supervisor told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she and two other workers confronted the man, later identified as Brown, and that he pointed a handgun at them.
The Jeep was later identified as the same vehicle that had been reported missing from Auto Revolution.
The stolen car was later found in Riverdale, Utah. Police spoke to officers from several other law enforcement offices and learned that Brown had driven to a Walmart in Riverdale. He then reportedly drove the Jeep into the showroom of a nearby dealership, took several keys, and left the Jeep behind.
Brown was identified by a photo from the Walmart's security cameras, which captured an image of a tattoo on his hand.
Security footage from Journeys showed a man suspected to be Brown entering the building, taking keys and eating food. The man is seen driving a van from the property before returning in the van 10 minutes later.
The footage also reportedly captured the man believed to be Brown pointing a gun at staff members, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police asked the victims to identify Brown from a lineup of photographs. One of the victims quickly identified a photo of Brown as the man who pointed a gun at her. Two other victims reportedly said they were unsure if any of the photos were of the man with the gun.
Brown was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, burglary, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. He also was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's permission, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bonneville County Court.