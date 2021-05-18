An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened a neighbor with a crowbar.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kodee Joe Little, 39, shoved a woman. The victim told him to stop, which reportedly angered Little.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers were called to the residence around 7:41 p.m. When they arrived, they found Little bleeding from his head. When an officer asked how he was injured, Little refused to answer, saying he was going to fight his neighbor. Little was reportedly intoxicated.
The victim told another officer that he confronted Little after seeing him shove a woman to the ground. He said Little "got in (his) face." The victim admitted to slapping Little twice in the face.
The victim said he went to return to his apartment when he heard Little yelling at him. He said Little approached him with a crowbar and threatened to kill him. The victim said Little pulled his arm back to swing at him and that he grabbed Little by the head, threw him to the ground and pinned Little down until police arrived.
The woman said Little was angry at her after she took his keys to stop him from driving while intoxicated. She said Little shoved her and that she went for a walk while he was angry. She returned to find him fighting with the neighbor.
The victim said he did not want to press charges against Little, but said he was concerned Little would try to fight him again.
The officers arrested Little and took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for his head injury before taking him to Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery.
No-contact orders were issued between Little and the victims. He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 28 in Bonneville County Court.