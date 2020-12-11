An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Nov. 29 after he reportedly threatened a teen girl with a knife and hit multiple people.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded after Rigoberto Caudillo, 18, reportedly attacked his parents, hitting both of them. They told the responding officer he had threatened a woman before fleeing the residence on foot.
The parents said they arrived home to find Caudillo arguing with the 16-year-old victim. She said Caudillo had been intoxicated and hit her multiple times.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Caudillo hit her in the head multiple times. The victim attempted to hide in the bathroom when Caudillo reportedly broke the door off its hinges and shoved her.
Caudillo then reportedly left while the victim hid in the residence. When she attempted to retrieve her phone, he reportedly grabbed her and pulled her down the stairs, threatening to kill her.
The victim said Caudillo held her at knifepoint, threatening to kill her multiple times. She said Caudillo stabbed himself in the arm during the confrontation. She said he then bit her on the torso.
Caudillo's parents arrived and found the victim crying on a couch. According to the probable cause affidavit, they said Rigoberto grabbed his mother by the hair and threw her to the ground. He then punched his father in the face and left the residence. He briefly returned and punched his father a second time while his mother was talking to a dispatcher.
Police did not locate Caudillo during an initial search of the area. He returned to the residence about an hour after police responded. When an officer asked him what had happened, Caudillo reportedly said, "If I cared for a second to be some sort of domestic abuser, then I would be."
Caudillo denied threatening or hitting the 16-year-old girl, but admitted to punching his father. The report states there were marks on his arm consistent with light stab wounds.
Caudillo was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor malicious injury to property. His bond was set at $100,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday was waived, and he was bound over to district court.