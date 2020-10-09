An Idaho Falls man was arrested on Sept. 29 after he reportedly threw a knife at a woman.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zaref Johnson, 20, threw the knife at the woman and missed. The victim said the knife embedded in the wall behind her.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers investigated the scene. They found a hole in the wall where the knife appeared to have struck. Police also found the knife in the kitchen sink, with traces of drywall on the blade.
Johnson told police he had thrown the knife but said the victim was not in the room at the time.
Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bonneville District Court.